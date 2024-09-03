Mauritanian ouguiya to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 194.150 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 0.849% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 194.343 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 192.087 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.552% decrease in value.