Mauritanian ouguiya to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0.098 today, reflecting a -0.237% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.068% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0.099 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.098 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.380% decrease in value.