Mauritanian ouguiya to Papua New Guinean kinas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Mauritanian ouguiya to Papua New Guinean kinas history summary. This is the Mauritanian ouguiya (MRU) to Papua New Guinean kinas (PGK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MRU and PGK historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
1 MRU = 0.09816 PGK
Mauritanian ouguiya to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0.098 today, reflecting a -0.237% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.068% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0.099 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.098 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.380% decrease in value.
