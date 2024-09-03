Mauritanian ouguiya to Namibian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Namibian dollars is currently 0.453 today, reflecting a 0.540% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 1.412% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Namibian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.454 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.444 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.469% increase in value.