Mauritanian ouguiya to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Malagasy ariaries is currently 114.753 today, reflecting a 0.081% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 0.013% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 115.284 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 114.347 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.634% decrease in value.