Mauritanian ouguiya to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Lebanese pounds is currently 2,256.990 today, reflecting a -0.157% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.105% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 2,266.110 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 2,253.240 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.399% decrease in value.