Mauritanian ouguiya to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Laotian kips is currently 556.806 today, reflecting a -0.236% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.232% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 558.791 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 555.845 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.369% decrease in value.