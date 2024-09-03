Mauritanian ouguiya to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Cambodian riels is currently 102.674 today, reflecting a -0.145% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.066% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 102.911 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 102.312 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.413% decrease in value.