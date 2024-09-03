Mauritanian ouguiya to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Haitian gourdes is currently 3.315 today, reflecting a -0.218% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.066% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 3.328 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 3.299 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.744% decrease in value.