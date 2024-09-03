Mauritanian ouguiya to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Algerian dinars is currently 3.352 today, reflecting a -0.597% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.832% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 3.388 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 3.352 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.458% decrease in value.