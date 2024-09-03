Mauritanian ouguiya to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Dominican pesos is currently 1.505 today, reflecting a -0.125% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.007% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.510 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.499 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.524% decrease in value.