Mauritanian ouguiya to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Danish kroner is currently 0.170 today, reflecting a 0.064% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 1.173% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.171 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.168 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.406% decrease in value.