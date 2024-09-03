Mauritanian ouguiya to Czech korunas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Mauritanian ouguiya to Czech korunas history summary. This is the Mauritanian ouguiya (MRU) to Czech korunas (CZK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MRU and CZK historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
MRU to CZK conversion chart
1 MRU = 0.57322 CZK
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Mauritanian ouguiya to Czech korunas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Czech korunas is currently 0.573 today, reflecting a 0.361% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 1.584% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 0.574 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.563 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.463% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Czech korunas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.