Mauritanian ouguiya to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 0.179 today, reflecting a -0.162% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.163% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 0.180 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.178 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.407% decrease in value.