Mauritanian ouguiya to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Botswanan pulas is currently 0.337 today, reflecting a -0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 0.474% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 0.337 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.334 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.667% increase in value.