Mauritanian ouguiya to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 0.045 today, reflecting a 0.054% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 1.175% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 0.045 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.044 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.407% decrease in value.