20 Moldovan leus to Ugandan shillings

Convert MDL to UGX at the real exchange rate

20 mdl
4,263 ugx

1.00000 MDL = 213.13900 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.79317918.83011.361451.5175783.3451.644061.3393
1 GBP1.26075123.741.716451.91327105.0772.072751.68852
1 ZAR0.05310650.042122910.07230180.08059264.426160.08731030.0711255
1 CAD0.7345110.58259813.830911.1146761.21781.207580.983731

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Ugandan Shilling
1 MDL213.13900 UGX
5 MDL1065.69500 UGX
10 MDL2131.39000 UGX
20 MDL4262.78000 UGX
50 MDL10656.95000 UGX
100 MDL21313.90000 UGX
250 MDL53284.75000 UGX
500 MDL106569.50000 UGX
1000 MDL213139.00000 UGX
2000 MDL426278.00000 UGX
5000 MDL1065695.00000 UGX
10000 MDL2131390.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Moldovan Leu
1 UGX0.00469 MDL
5 UGX0.02346 MDL
10 UGX0.04692 MDL
20 UGX0.09384 MDL
50 UGX0.23459 MDL
100 UGX0.46918 MDL
250 UGX1.17295 MDL
500 UGX2.34589 MDL
1000 UGX4.69178 MDL
2000 UGX9.38356 MDL
5000 UGX23.45890 MDL
10000 UGX46.91780 MDL