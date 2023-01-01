500 Lebanese pounds to Malawian kwachas

Convert LBP to MWK at the real exchange rate

500 lbp
56.00 mwk

1.00000 LBP = 0.11200 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.370351.651251.523230.916851.3412518.8170.797544
1 CAD0.72974111.204991.111560.6690570.97876513.73150.582
1 NZD0.60560.82988410.9224680.555240.81226111.39560.482992
1 AUD0.65650.8996351.0840510.6019070.88053112.35340.523587

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Malawian Kwacha
1 LBP0.11200 MWK
5 LBP0.56000 MWK
10 LBP1.11999 MWK
20 LBP2.23998 MWK
50 LBP5.59995 MWK
100 LBP11.19990 MWK
250 LBP27.99975 MWK
500 LBP55.99950 MWK
1000 LBP111.99900 MWK
2000 LBP223.99800 MWK
5000 LBP559.99500 MWK
10000 LBP1119.99000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Lebanese Pound
1 MWK8.92868 LBP
5 MWK44.64340 LBP
10 MWK89.28680 LBP
20 MWK178.57360 LBP
50 MWK446.43400 LBP
100 MWK892.86800 LBP
250 MWK2232.17000 LBP
500 MWK4464.34000 LBP
1000 MWK8928.68000 LBP
2000 MWK17857.36000 LBP
5000 MWK44643.40000 LBP
10000 MWK89286.80000 LBP