Lebanese pounds to Guinean francs today

Convert LBP to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 lbp
96 gnf

1.000 LBP = 0.09589 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:51
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Guinean Franc
1 LBP0.09589 GNF
5 LBP0.47943 GNF
10 LBP0.95885 GNF
20 LBP1.91770 GNF
50 LBP4.79426 GNF
100 LBP9.58852 GNF
250 LBP23.97130 GNF
500 LBP47.94260 GNF
1000 LBP95.88520 GNF
2000 LBP191.77040 GNF
5000 LBP479.42600 GNF
10000 LBP958.85200 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 GNF10.42910 LBP
5 GNF52.14550 LBP
10 GNF104.29100 LBP
20 GNF208.58200 LBP
50 GNF521.45500 LBP
100 GNF1,042.91000 LBP
250 GNF2,607.27500 LBP
500 GNF5,214.55000 LBP
1000 GNF10,429.10000 LBP
2000 GNF20,858.20000 LBP
5000 GNF52,145.50000 LBP
10000 GNF104,291.00000 LBP