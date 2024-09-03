Indonesian rupiah to Moroccan dirhams Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Indonesian rupiah to Moroccan dirhams history summary. This is the Indonesian rupiah (IDR) to Moroccan dirhams (MAD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of IDR and MAD historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
IDR to MAD conversion chart
1 IDR = 0.00063 MAD
Indonesian rupiah to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Indonesian rupiah to Moroccan dirhams is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a -0.068% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indonesian rupiah has remained relatively stable, with a 1.069% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Indonesian rupiah to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.477% decrease in value.
How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Moroccan dirhams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
