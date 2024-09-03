Indonesian rupiah to Ethiopian birrs Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Indonesian rupiah to Ethiopian birrs history summary. This is the Indonesian rupiah (IDR) to Ethiopian birrs (ETB) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of IDR and ETB historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
IDR to ETB conversion chart
1 IDR = 0.00712 ETB
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Indonesian rupiah to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Indonesian rupiah to Ethiopian birrs is currently 0.007 today, reflecting a 0.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indonesian rupiah has remained relatively stable, with a -1.138% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Indonesian rupiah to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 0.007 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.007 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.731% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Ethiopian birrs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.