Haitian gourde to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Zambian kwacha is currently 0.201 today, reflecting a 0.681% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a -0.568% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 0.202 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.197 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -2.043% decrease in value.