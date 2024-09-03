Haitian gourde to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Vanuatu vatus is currently 0.909 today, reflecting a 0.377% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a -0.120% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 0.911 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.904 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.652% increase in value.