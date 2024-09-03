Haitian gourde to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Uzbekistan soms is currently 96.435 today, reflecting a 0.327% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a -0.236% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 96.740 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 96.092 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.451% decrease in value.