Haitian gourde to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Tunisian dinars is currently 0.023 today, reflecting a 0.412% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 0.509% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.023 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.023 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.459% increase in value.