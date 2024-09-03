Haitian gourde to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Seychellois rupees is currently 0.104 today, reflecting a -2.135% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a -2.067% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.110 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.099 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 7.703% increase in value.