Haitian gourde to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Nepalese rupees is currently 1.025 today, reflecting a 0.394% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a -0.052% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 1.026 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.020 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.384% decrease in value.