Haitian gourde to Lesotho lotis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Lesotho lotis is currently 0.137 today, reflecting a 0.549% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 1.526% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of 0.137 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.134 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.525% decrease in value.