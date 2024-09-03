Haitian gourde to Lesotho lotis Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Haitian gourde to Lesotho lotis history summary. This is the Haitian gourde (HTG) to Lesotho lotis (LSL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of HTG and LSL historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HTG to LSL conversion chart
1 HTG = 0.13716 LSL
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Haitian gourde to Lesotho lotis exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Lesotho lotis is currently 0.137 today, reflecting a 0.549% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 1.526% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of 0.137 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.134 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.525% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Haitian gourdes to Lesotho lotis
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.