Haitian gourde to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Comorian francs is currently 3.399 today, reflecting a 0.335% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 1.427% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 3.400 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 3.346 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.441% increase in value.