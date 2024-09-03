Haitian gourde to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Kyrgystani soms is currently 0.650 today, reflecting a 0.072% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a -0.067% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 0.651 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.647 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.433% increase in value.