Haitian gourde to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Japanese yen is currently 1.115 today, reflecting a -0.361% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 1.228% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 1.119 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.094 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.553% increase in value.