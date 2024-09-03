Haitian gourde to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Colombian pesos is currently 31.772 today, reflecting a -0.211% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 3.745% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 31.878 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 30.625 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.732% increase in value.