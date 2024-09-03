Haitian gourde to Azerbaijani manats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Azerbaijani manats is currently 0.013 today, reflecting a 0.029% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 0.179% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Azerbaijani manats has fluctuated between a high of 0.013 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.013 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.384% decrease in value.