Haitian gourde to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Armenian drams is currently 2.954 today, reflecting a 0.071% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 0.192% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 2.965 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2.943 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.438% decrease in value.