Croatian kuna to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Mongolian tugriks is currently 481.154 today, reflecting a -0.085% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.162% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 482.017 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 481.154 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.157% increase in value.