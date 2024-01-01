50 Croatian kunas to Georgian laris

50 hrk
19.14 gel

kn1.000 HRK = ₾0.3828 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:41
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
1 HRK to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38600.4088
Low0.38240.3824
Average0.38400.3912
Change-0.84%-4.13%
The performance of HRK to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3860 and a 30 day low of 0.3824. This means the 30 day average was 0.3840. The change for HRK to GEL was -0.84.

The performance of HRK to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4088 and a 90 day low of 0.3824. This means the 90 day average was 0.3912. The change for HRK to GEL was -4.13.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Georgian Lari
1 HRK0.38277 GEL
5 HRK1.91383 GEL
10 HRK3.82765 GEL
20 HRK7.65530 GEL
50 HRK19.13825 GEL
100 HRK38.27650 GEL
250 HRK95.69125 GEL
500 HRK191.38250 GEL
1000 HRK382.76500 GEL
2000 HRK765.53000 GEL
5000 HRK1,913.82500 GEL
10000 HRK3,827.65000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Croatian Kuna
1 GEL2.61257 HRK
5 GEL13.06285 HRK
10 GEL26.12570 HRK
20 GEL52.25140 HRK
50 GEL130.62850 HRK
100 GEL261.25700 HRK
250 GEL653.14250 HRK
500 GEL1,306.28500 HRK
1000 GEL2,612.57000 HRK
2000 GEL5,225.14000 HRK
5000 GEL13,062.85000 HRK
10000 GEL26,125.70000 HRK