Honduran lempira to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Uzbekistan soms is currently 510.081 today, reflecting a -0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -0.185% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 512.598 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 509.172 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.629% decrease in value.