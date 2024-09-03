Honduran lempira to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.094 today, reflecting a -0.859% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -0.246% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.095 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.093 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.302% decrease in value.