Honduran lempira to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 310.203 today, reflecting a 0.192% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 1.001% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 311.198 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 307.003 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.599% decrease in value.