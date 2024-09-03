Honduran lempira to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Malawian kwachas is currently 69.985 today, reflecting a 1.199% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.030% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 70.359 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 69.156 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.714% increase in value.