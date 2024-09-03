Honduran lempira to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Moldovan leus is currently 0.706 today, reflecting a 0.290% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.429% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.710 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.697 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.241% increase in value.