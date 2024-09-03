Honduran lempira to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 12.066 today, reflecting a 0.174% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -0.407% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 12.159 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 12.044 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.562% decrease in value.