Honduran lempira to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Guinean francs is currently 347.308 today, reflecting a -0.188% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -0.073% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 349.145 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 345.873 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.563% decrease in value.