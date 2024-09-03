Honduran lempira to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Ethiopian birrs is currently 4.442 today, reflecting a -0.458% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -1.479% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 4.532 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 4.361 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.643% decrease in value.