Honduran lempira to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Egyptian pounds is currently 1.959 today, reflecting a -0.032% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -0.391% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 1.972 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.956 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.564% decrease in value.