Honduran lempira to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Swiss francs is currently 0.034 today, reflecting a 0.530% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.682% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.035 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.034 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.656% decrease in value.