Honduran lempira to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Belarusian rubles is currently 0.132 today, reflecting a 0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.058% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.132 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.132 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.559% decrease in value.