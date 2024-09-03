Honduran lempira to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Brazilian reais is currently 0.227 today, reflecting a 0.124% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 2.217% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.229 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.222 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.971% increase in value.