Honduran lempira to Barbadian dollars exchange rate history

Honduran lempira to Barbadian dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Honduran lempira to Barbadian dollars history summary. This is the Honduran lempira (HNL) to Barbadian dollars (BBD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of HNL and BBD historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
1 HNL = 0.08071 BBD
The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Barbadian dollars is currently 0.081 today, reflecting a 0.046% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.044% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Barbadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.081 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.081 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.562% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
