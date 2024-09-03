Honduran lempira to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Argentine pesos is currently 38.446 today, reflecting a 0.206% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.390% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 38.580 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 38.201 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.565% decrease in value.