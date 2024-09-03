Honduran lempira to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Angolan kwanzas is currently 37.403 today, reflecting a 0.730% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 1.039% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 37.532 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 36.975 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.819% increase in value.